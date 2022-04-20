Uttarakhand CM Launches 'Milk Price Incentive Scheme' To Benefit Over 50,000 People

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday launched the 'Milk Price Incentive Scheme' which will benefit around 53,000 people in the state.Addressing the gathering in Dehradun, Dhami said, "I promise that Uttarakhand will be the number one state in milk production in India by the time it celebrates its 25th year. Around 53,000 people are going to benefit from the milk price incentive scheme."Further, he said that this amount would go directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT)."With the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas, our government is continuously moving ahead in every field," the Chief Minister said.Dhami also informed that the state government will spend Rs 444.62 crore to open 500 milk sales centres in Uttarakhand. —ANI