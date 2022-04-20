Uttarakhand CM lauds HC verdict on Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday hailed the decision of the Uttarakhand High Court on the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board.

While addressing a press conference here, Rawat said, "We welcome the decision of High Court in the favour of Char Dham Devasthanam Board and the state government. We will always safeguard everyone's rights and traditions. Names of all members of the board will be decided soon."

Earlier in the day, the Uttarakhand High Court dismissed two pleas, one of which was filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, challenging the validity of the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act, 2019.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice R C Khulbe ruled that the ownership of the temple properties would vest in Char Dham shrines. It also held that the power of the board would be confined to the administration and management of the properties.

"Except to the limited extent that the words 'shall devolve' in Section 22 must be read as 'devolve on the Char Dham and shall be maintained by the Board', and the words 'may further acquire land', in the proviso thereto, shall be read as 'may further acquire land on behalf of the Char Dham', the challenge to the validity of the 2019 Act, on the ground that it violates Articles 14, 25, 26 and 31-A of the Constitution of India, must fail," the bench said in its order. (ANI)