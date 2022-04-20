Uttarakhand CM issues instructions for training youths in disaster management

Dehradun (The Hawk): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat took a meeting of the Uttarakhand Disaster Management Authority at his residence where he instructed the officials to provide training to youths in Disaster Management. CM Rawat said that people in Gram Sabhas should also be given training from time to time. One class should be held every week in schools for disaster management. It is very necessary to make people aware about disaster management in view of the special geographic condition of the state. Mock drills should also be held from time to time for facing the challenges. The CM said that advice of specialists should be taken for disaster management. The teachers who have already been trained should be used for imparting training the students in the schools. He laid thrust on improving the disaster response time and making people aware of COVID-19 through various mediums. The State Disaster Management Authority informed that Doppler Radars would be set up at Mukteshwar and Surkanda for accurate weather predictions. This year 12,321 men were trained in disaster management through Yuvak Mangal Dals and 10,908 women through Mahila Mangal Dals. 184 satellite phones have been made available at the tehsil level. 84 instruments have been set up in the Garhwal Mandal and 100 in the Kumaon Mandal for earthquake warning. Flood warning systems have been established at 8 sensitive points on the Ganga river from Koteshwar to Rishikesh. Under the disaster management funds all districts have been given rupees 98 crores, 20 crores to the health directorate and 30 crores to the PWD. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and DGP Anil Raturi.