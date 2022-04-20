Uttarakhand CM Inaugurates Brand 'Mountain Beam' Built By HARC

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the brand 'Mountain Beam' that has been created by Himalayan Action Research Center (HARC) and U-COST jointly for the value edition of the wild Himalayan products at Kalshwar Development Block of Karanprayag on Saturday. He also visited the cold store, the new research and food processing units constructed by HARC, here.

Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Rawat said that the HARC Institute had started work with three products long back and today more than 30 products are being made by the institution. He said that it is necessary to make natural produce more useful and provide value addition to it so that farmers can earn more along with the other traditional works being done by them.

He said that stress should be laid on to promote the branding and processing of the local products to increase the income of the villagers. He said that it is important for local people to develop professional thinking. He said that the state government is planning to develop the 'Nyay Panchayats' as growth centers from where local products will be promoted and women self-help groups will be linked to it. He said that women's empowerment is essential for overall development of the state. He asked all the women working with the HARC to be provided the necessary training in best processing and branding techniques so that they are able to produce high quality products and get good value at national and international level. The Chief Minister said that for the development of the state, we must be aware about our rights and needs. The Chief Minister said that the demand for organic products is increasing fast. By preparing organic products we can earn good livelihood. He said that considering the demand of the market, the processing and marketing of honey can result in increase in the livelihood of locals. In order to increase the production of honey, cooperative societies will be created in the hilly areas. While appreciating the products made by the HARC Institute, he said that the best products are being produced by properly processing wild fruits, which are also providing self- employment opportunities to local women self-help groups. During the program, the Chief Minister honored the women who did excellent work and also flagged off a van carrying 14 products made by the HARC for marketing in Dehradun.

Minister of State for Co-operation and Higher Education Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat said that only two percent interest is being charged on loans up to a sum of Rs. One lakh given to the small and marginal farmers with an aim to double the income of the farmers by the state government. So far, more than 1.25 lakh farmers have been benefited. He said that 2800 women self-help groups have been formed in the state. The goal of the government is to provide self-employment opportunities to 5 thousand women Self Help Groups. He said that a marketing society is also being made in every district.

The HARC has been working in the activities related to livelihood with the marginal farmers of the Himalayan region for the last 30 years, in which Horticulture, Agriculture and Cooperative products are being prepared. The Women's Co-operatives were formed by HARC in Blackswar 10 years ago, in which presently two thousand women are associated. More than 30 products are being produced by the HARC in two brands. On this occasion, Karanprayag MLA Surendra Singh Negi, former legislator Anusuya Prasad Makhuri, Director General of U-Cost Dr. Rajendra Dobhal, Secretary of the HARC Mahendra Singh Kunwar, District Collector Chamoli Ashish Joshi, Superintendent of Police Tripti Bhatt were present on the occasion.