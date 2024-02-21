Uttarakhand CM Inaugurates Blood Donation Camp

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated the blood donation camp under the "Drugs Free Uttarakhand Mission-2025" at Chief Sevak Sadan. On this occasion, the Chief Minister appealed that the need of the hour is to save the youth of the state from drugs and also to motivate people for voluntary blood donation, an official statement from the Chief Ministers Office said. He said that blood donation has been termed as great donation. "This is a subject related to human life," the statement quoting the CM said.

The Chief Minister also met a large number of blood donors and encouraged them for their noble cause and praised them, it added.

The Chief Minister appreciated the noble efforts of Asha Kothari, President and Convenor of Adarsh Industrial Autonomous Cooperative Society, and Secretary Harish Kothari.

The Office of the Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a tweet in hindi on X, "Respected Chief Minister Shri@pushkardhami ji inaugurated the blood donation camp organized by Model Industrial Autonomous Cooperative (Missarwala) Doiwala under "Drugs Free Uttarakhand Mission-2025" at Chief Sevak Sadan". The blood camp was organized by Model Industrial Autonomous Cooperative Missarwala Doiwala. —ANI