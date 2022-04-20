Uttarakhand CM inaugurates 500-bed COVID-19 Care Centre at Haldwani













Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday virtually inaugurated a 500-bed COVID-19 Care Centre built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Haldwani.

The Centre has been dedicated and named after late former Army chief Gen Bipin Chandra Joshi.

According to DRDO, the Centre will become fully operational from tomorrow.

The centre, built in just 21 days, is supported with 375 oxygen beds and 125 ICU beds with ventilators.

Earlier on May 26, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister had inaugurated a 500-bed 'Jaswant Singh Rawat Covid Care Center' in Rishikesh, set up by DRDO.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Tuesday reported 981 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 3,30,475. (ANI)