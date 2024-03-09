Uttarakhand CM Holds Review Meeting To Establish 'House Of Himalayas' Brand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Saturday to establish the "House of Himalayas" brand at the national and international level and to promote the products of Uttarakhand.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on excellence, excellent packaging and branding of products through "House of Himalayas".

The Chief Minister said that all the products under the House of Himalayas will also be made available online soon. He said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, realizing the mantra of "Vocal for Local and Local for Global", we are giving global recognition to local products.

The Chief Minister said that along with promoting local products from the umbrella brand House of Himalayas of Uttarakhand's products, the economy of rural women will also get a new boost. He said that this umbrella brand will also ensure a strong supply chain and better marketing system of the products.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Dhami released booklets related to the action plan prepared in connection with the preparation of Strong Uttarakhand Road Map - Short, Medium and Long Term Departmental Action Plans and Strong Uttarakhand in the camp office auditorium.

While addressing the booklet release programme, the Chief Minister said that under the ambitious vision and strong guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttarakhand government is fully dedicated to the inclusive development of the state.

He said, "A thinking camp was organised in Mussoorie last November, as a result of which today we have roadmaps of all the departments ready for the short-term, medium-term and long-term development of the state, for which the officers deserve praise."

He said that the officers should ensure continuous concurrent monitoring through these road maps and should ensure to start working from now on to implement the short-term and long-term plans mentioned in these booklets. —ANI