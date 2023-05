Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Saturday lost from both the Haridwar (Rural) and Kichcha seats, as the ruling Congress was handed a humiliating drubbing by the BJP in the hill state.







Rawat lost the Haridwar (Rural) by 12,000 votes and the Kichcha seats.





His defeat comes as the Congress state unit president Kishore Upadhyay conceded defeat.





The BJP is leading in over 55 seats in the state.