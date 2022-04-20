    Menu
    Uttarakhand CM Flags Off Mobile COVID Testing Lab

    April20/ 2022


    Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat flagged off a mobile COVID-19 testing lab for Haridwar from his official residence on Friday.

    'MITR labs', the country's only ICMR-approved mobile lab is capable of conducting 200 tests per day, an official release here said.

    Built inside a car, it will carry out both rapid antigen and Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests, the release said.

    State BJP president Basidhar Bhagat, MLA Harbans Kapoor and Secretary (Health) Amit Negi were present at the launch. —PTI

