Uttarakhand CM discusses steps to tackle rise in COVID-19 cases

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday suggested that Chief Secretary and Health Secretary should seriously consider sealing of state borders and a complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the entire state.

As per an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Rawat discussed the situation arising due to upsurge in coronavirus cases in the State and ask them to take necessary steps to combat COVID-19.

"People who are booking hotels should be allowed to come into the state only on certain conditions. People should be allowed to enter the state for necessary work," he said.

A total of 199 new Coronavirus cases reported in Uttarakhand on Thursday taking total cases in the state to 3,982 including 2,995 recovered and 904 active cases, said State Health Department. (ANI)