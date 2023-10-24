Uttarakhand CM Dhami Reviews Ongoing Development Work In Kumaon Division

Nainital: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday held a review meeting of the ongoing development works in the Kumaon division.

The meeting with the senior officials was held at the State Guest House (Nainital Club).

"Meeting was held to review the current development works and the updated status of roads in the Kumaon division," an official statement said.

Earlier today Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also held a meeting with party officials at the State Guest House in Nainital.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister also performed 'Kanya Poojan' at his residence in Dehradun on Monday after attending a special puja organised on the occasion of 'Maha Navami'.

On the occasion, CM Dhami also prayed to the Goddess for the progress of the state and the happiness and prosperity of all the people of the state.

"On this occasion, Goddess Swarupa girls were worshipped with full rituals. Prayed for the progress of the state and the happiness and prosperity of all the people of the state from Adyashakti, Parabrahma Swarupa Devi Maa," Dhami said in a post on X.

The ninth day of Navratri is also celebrated as Maha Navami. Devotees of Goddess Durga worship Goddess Siddhidatri on this day. —ANI