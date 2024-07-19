Uttarakhand CM Dhami Releases Book 'Hamari Virasat Evam Vibhutiyaan' For Primary Class Students

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released the book "Hamari Virasat Evam Vibhutiyaan" at the Secretariat on Thursday, through which the students of primary classes in government schools will now be familiar with the statehood movement as well as the sacrifice of martyrs.

After the announcement of the Chief Minister, the book "Hamari Virasat Evam Vibhutiyaan" was published by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, which will be included in the curriculum as a supporting booklet of social science subject from classes six to eight, said an official statement.

The Chief Minister said that this book will help introduce the young generation of the state to its rich cultural, folk heritage, folk songs, folk dances, and various dimensions of culture, as well as get acquainted with the biographies of the great personalities of the state.

He said that the social and economic development of any country and state depends on the quality of education given to the children there. Teachers also have a big responsibility in this. They have an invaluable contribution to taking children forward in life. How to provide better quality education to the children, this responsibility will also have to be fulfilled by the teachers along with the department.

CM Dhami also said that the state government is constantly making efforts to preserve and promote its folk culture and cultural heritage.

Director General of Education Banshidhar Tiwari said, "This book has been published in the interest of students as children's literature. Through this, students will get information about the natural places, costumes, food and culture of the state."

He added that in the primary classes, students will read about many great personalities, including Sridev Suman, and Teelu Rauteli. This book will also become the basis for various competitive examinations. Through this book, children will also get acquainted with the religious, historical, social and cultural heritage of the state.

The Director General of Education said that after publishing the book "Hamari Virasat Evam Vibhutiyan" for students of classes six to eight by SCERT, similarly, now the book will be prepared for students of classes nine and 10. —ANI