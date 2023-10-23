Uttarakhand CM Dhami Performs 'Kanya Poojan' At His Residence In Dehradun

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Monday performed 'Kanya Poojan' at his residence in Dehradun after attending a special puja organised on the occasion of 'Maha Navami'.

On the occasion, CM Dhami also prayed to the Goddess for the progress of the state and the happiness and prosperity of all the people of the state.

"On this occasion, Goddess Swarupa girls were worshipped with full rituals. Prayed for the progress of the state and the happiness and prosperity of all the people of the state from Adyashakti, Parabrahma Swarupa Devi Maa," Dhami said in a post on X.

The ninth day of Navratri is also celebrated as Maha Navami. Devotees of Goddess Durga worship Goddess Siddhidatri on this day.

Fairs, with swings and slides and food stalls, are organised in different parts of the country during Navaratras. Families witness 'Ramlila' and soak up the festive atmosphere with children participating in games and witnessing other shows organised at these fairs.

Navami is followed by Dussehra, which marks the triumph of the good over the evil. Later, Pushkar Singh Dhami paid obeisance at Gurudwara Nanakmatta Sahib. —ANI