Uttarakhand CM Dhami Participates In Roadshow In Mumbai Ahead Of Investor Summit

Mumbai: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the roadshow organised for the state's Global Investor Summit in Mumbai on Monday.

The Uttarakhand CM held a meeting with major industrial groups in the country and discussed the possibilities of investment in Uttarakhand, officials said. Chief Minister Dhami also invited all the investors to the Global Investment Summit, which is to be held on December 8-9.

Explaining the rationale behind holding the investors' summit in Mumbai, the Uttarakhand CM said it is not only the commercial capital of the country but also a major contributor to the country's growth story.

While Mumbai is the commercial capital of the country, Uttarakhand is the spiritual capital and, hence, mutual coordination and partnership between the two are very important, CM Dhami said, adding that the two states complement each other. He added that while modern technology and managerial skills are necessary for the development of any nation, spiritual strength and peace are also very important.

The CM said Uttarakhand has also set a target of doubling its GSDP in the next 5 years and in pursuance of this goal, his government has set the ball rolling on the 'Strong Uttarakhand Mission'. The Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 is also a key aspect of this mission, he added.

The CM said that an increase in investment in the industrial sector in Uttarakhand would result in more employment opportunities for the state's youth. He said investment proposals worth in excess of Rs 1 lakh crore have been received from ROAD till now, which, he said, goes to show that entrepreneurs not only from the country but also overseas are excited to invest in Uttarakhand.

He said the state government has made unprecedented progress in enabling ease of doing business in the state by adopting the core principles of simplification, resolution, and satisfaction, as well as the formula of pro-active governance and timely implementation for effective administration given by the Honorable Prime Minister in 2015. The government is trying to assimilate it, he added.

He added that the single-window system for approvals, including granting of licences, has been put together in the state and a one-stop shop system has also been started for all the approvals required for the establishment and operation of businesses.

Addressing investors, the chief minister guaranteed that industrial groups would not face any problems in setting up their units in Uttarakhand.

The chief minister said many new policies have been made by the government to create investor-friendly policies in a strong policy framework, and many policies have been simplified. —ANI