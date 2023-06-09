Uttarakhand CM Dhami Participates In Bhoomi Pujan Of BJP Office In Roorkee

Roorkee: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Bhoomi Pujan program of the BJP office in Roorkee on Thursday and made three announcements for the region.

The Chief Minister announced on the occasion that RCC from Pathanpura to Adarsh Nagar Petrol Pump in Roorkee will be done. The construction work of the drain will be done from Roorkee's Main Highway to Kanhapur B.M. S.D.B.C. Road construction work will be done by Internal roads of Solanipuram of Roorkee and will be constructed with interlocking tiles for construction of roads and drains.

In his address on the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "On the basis of the blessings of Baba Kedar and Lord Badrivishal and the service, dedication and true loyalty of all the workers, the Bhoomi Pujan of the party office in Roorkee has been completed."

The Chief Minister remembering Syama Prasad Mukherjee said that in the form of Jan Sangh, he laid the foundation of such a nationalist organisation, which today has become the biggest political party in the whole world in the form of Bharatiya Janata Party.

He Remembering Deendayal Upadhyay, said that Deendayal Upadhyay ji worked to increase India's pride in the whole world with his ideal image and distinctive intellectuality.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister Bharat Ratna Late. remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee that Uttarakhand became a separate state during the prime ministership of Atal. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The country is making rapid progress in every field under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He said that today the Yajna is being organized for the construction of New India, in which all the workers have to sacrifice their labour and make the great resolution of 'One India' and 'Best India' come true.

The country has entered the Amrit Mahotsav year of independence and the Amrit era has started in the country under the able and energetic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"While India is touching new heights of development at the national level, it is gaining a new identity as a strong, capable and self-reliant country at the global level," said Dhami.

He said that the foundation of a new India is being laid under the able leadership of the Prime Minister. New India is becoming self-reliant. "The development of every class is being ensured. India is trying to become a world guru again. A grand Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya. The reconstruction work of Kedarnath is going on at a fast pace. Works are being done in Badrinath under the master plan. Ropeway is being constructed in Kedarnath and Hemkunt. The work of the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line is progressing at a fast pace. Work is going on fast on the elevated road from Dehradun to Delhi. Our army is becoming strong and powerful. Health services are expanding rapidly. The person standing on the last line is being linked to the mainstream of development. A new education policy is being followed, which is a combination of the ancient education system and the modern education system."

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" to revive the country's pride.

"Poor welfare schemes have worked to bring smile on the face of every person standing at the last rung. Today, in order to make the country's infrastructure world-class, where the foundation stone of big schemes is laid by the Prime Minister, they are also inaugurated. Today, with the cooperation of the Central and State Governments, our state is also moving forward at a fast pace in the race to become the best state," he said.

He further added that steps were taken by the government on tough issues ranging from a crackdown on corruption and recruitment scams in the state to uniform civil code, conversion law, women's reservation, land law, making the country's strictest anti-copying law and giving three free cylinders to the poor. "There is proof that today the state government is taking decisions in the interest of the state on such issues, which were kept in cold storage for years," the CM said. —ANI