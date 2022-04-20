Uttarakhand CM Dhami On 3-Day Visit To Lucknow

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be on a three-day visit to Lucknow from Wednesday evening.Dhami is expected to arrive in Lucknow on Wednesday. He will call on Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. After that, he will offer prayers at Hanuman temple.Later, Dhami will visit the Lucknow University where he will be felicitated by old students. Dhami will also visit room No. 119 in the Narendra Dev Hostel in the university, where he stayed for several years as a student.On Thursday, Dhami is scheduled to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss issues related to the distribution of assets that are pending between the two states. He will also visit the BJP state headquarters and the ABVP office where he will hold meetings with party leaders.On Thursday evening, Dhami will visit the ongoing Uttarakhand Mahotsav in Lucknow.He will return to Dehradun on Friday morning.This is Dhami's second visit to Uttar Pradesh after he became Chief Minister of the hill state. Last month, he had visited Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. —IANS