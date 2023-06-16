Uttarakhand CM Dhami Offers Prayers At Kedarnath Dham, Inspects Re-Development Work

Kedarnath: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple on Friday and inspected the re-development work at the pilgrimage site.

"I thank PM Narendra Modi for giving a new face to Kedarnath and developing the place under the master plan," Dhami said speaking to ANI.

Dhami also paid his respects to the thousands of people who died in 2013 during the flash floods in Uttarakhand. To the bereaving families of those who passed away in the floods, he said, "I hope they get the strength to move forward in life."

Dhami also spoke about the various facilities that are being constructed at Kedarnath temple for the ease of tourists. He said that the redevelopment project will be completed by December this year.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that 30 to 40 thousand pilgrims visit Kedarnath temple every year overcoming all difficulties on the way. "With the ropeway in place in some time, more tourists will be coming to Kedarnath," he said. In the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, the number of pilgrims has crossed 20 lakh and till now more than 40 lakh pilgrims have registered for the Yatra, government officials said. It also added that a maximum of 7.13 lakh pilgrims have visited Baba Kedarnath so far. The government, therefore, resorted to putting on hold the online registration for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra until June 15 to control the crowd. —ANI