Uttarakhand CM Dhami Lays Foundation Stone For Development Projects In Haridwar

Haridwar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday laid the foundation stone for various projects at a cost of Rs 941.39 lakh in the Bhalla Stadium complex in Haridwar.

This includes the construction of a cricket pitch, and tennis courts, the repair of a badminton court at the city sports complex, and beautification works among others.

These projects have been proposed to be taken up by the Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority (HRDA).

CM Dhami said that the overall development of the state is our objective.

According to officials, in the financial year 2023-24 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) (PMAY-G), 33, 558 additional houses were allotted to Uttarakhand by the central government.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on behalf of all the people of the state, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh for this public welfare decision, an official statement read. CM Dhami had also expressed happiness over the National e-Governance Award being conferred to the State's Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA), Director ITDA and congratulated other officers who received the award. "It is a matter of honour for all of us to get the Apni Sarkar e-portal of the state government recognized at the national level," he said adding that this award would also be helpful in giving further impetus to the initiatives being taken in the field of e-governance in the State. —ANI