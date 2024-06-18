Uttarakhand CM Dhami Joins Kisan Sammelan Programme Virtually

Nainital: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday joined the program organized on the occasion of 'Kisan Sammelan' and transfer of 17th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi under PM Kisan Samman program in Varanasi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually from Nainital.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Central Government has been continuously taking unprecedented decisions.

In the same sequence, today an amount of more than Rs 20 thousand crore was transferred to the accounts of 9.26 crore Annadaata farmers as the 17th installment under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme.

The Chief Minister said that due to the dedication and tireless efforts of the Prime Minister towards the welfare of farmers and empowering them, today India is making a new identity on the global stage in the agriculture sector.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first visit to Varanasi today released the 17th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crores to around 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers.

So far, more than 11 crore eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs. 3.04 lakh crore under PM-KISAN.

During the event, the Prime Minister also granted certificates to more than 30,000 women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) as Krishi Sakhis.

"PM Modi has arrived in Kashi. This is the first time after 62 years of independence that a politician of the country has taken oath as the Prime Minister after winning the election for the third time. PM Modi has given India a new identity in the world through his work, under his leadership, we are seeing a new India, under his leadership Uttar Pradesh is moving ahead and working as the leading economy of the country...," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said speaking at the event on Tuesday.

PM-KISAN scheme was launched in 2019, to supplement the financial needs of all land-holding farmers subject to certain exclusion criteria of higher income status. The financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments, every four months, is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers' families across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Till now over Rs 3.04 lakh crores has been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmers across the nation and with this release, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries since the inception of the scheme will cross well over Rs 3.24 lakh crores. —ANI