Uttarakhand CM Dhami conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Kumaon

NDRF teams monitor Tanakpur, Champawat. Kumaon Commissioner assesses situation. CM Dhami consults district magistrates, directs disaster management readiness.

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in the Kumaon division on Tuesday.

The areas surveyed included Tanakpur, Banbasa, and Khatima.

The Meteorological Centre in Uttarakhand has predicted heavy rainfall over several parts of the state until July 10.

On Monday, NDRF teams monitored the flood-like situation in Devipura village of Tanakpur, Champawat.

Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat also visited the area to assess the ongoing situation.

Given the serious conditions in Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat districts due to heavy rains in the Kumaon division, Chief Minister Dhami spoke to the District Magistrates of both districts on Monday to take stock of the situation.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in many places, with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas of the Kumaon region.

"Thunderstorms with lightning and intense to very intense spells are likely on July 9 in the hills and plains of the state," stated the forecast. "Heavy rains have also been predicted in the Tehri, Pauri, Bageshwar, Almora, Nainital, and Champawat districts for July 10," according to the weather report.

In light of the heavy rainfall alert, the state government has appealed to all residents to stay in safe areas and remain cautious due to the potential disasters caused by heavy rains.

CM Dhami has directed Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman and other officers associated with the Disaster Management Department to keep a constant watch on all districts from the State Emergency Operations Centre of Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA).

Dhami has instructed all concerned district magistrates to be prompt at every level and take every possible precaution for the safety of lives and property. He has also ensured the availability of all resources in view of the potential disaster and readiness to deal with every situation.

Officers of various departments have been instructed to maintain mutual harmony and be prepared for any scenario.

—ANI