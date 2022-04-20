Uttarakhand CM Dhami Calls PM Awas Yojana A Boon For Millions

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana launched for the welfare of the poor is fulfilling the dreams of millions to have a house of their own, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said here on Wednesday.Handing over house possession documents to 10 people under the scheme at his camp office here, Dhami said each beneficiary is getting a house at just Rs 6 lakh under the scheme.Each beneficiary of the scheme meant for the economically weaker section (EWS) has to pay only Rs 3.50 lakh by himself/herself for a house as the Centre and the state government contribute their shares of Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively, he said. A total of 240 houses have been built by the Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) under the scheme at Aamwala, Tarla and Sahastradhara Road. The possession documents to the rest of the beneficiaries are being handed over by the MDDA, said an official release issued here.Built for EWS category of beneficiaries, each housing unit under the scheme has a super area of 505.04 square feet and a carpet area of 237.56 square feet.Beneficiaries of the scheme have been selected by the Dehradun Municipal Corporation through a draw of lots, MDDA vice president Ranvir Singh Chauhan said. —PTI