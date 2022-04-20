Uttarakhand CM Condoles Death Of Hridayesh

Dehradun: Â Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat condoled the death of senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh in New Delhi on Sunday, saying she played a significant role in the politics of both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for four decades. Describing her death as a big loss for the state, Rawat remembered the Congress leader for her profoundÂ knowledge of parliamentary procedures.

Rawat said it was also a personal loss for him as he always got the love of an elder sister from her.Â Â Â

State government''s spokesman and cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal said he and other politicians of his generation had learnt a lot from Hridayesh who could rise above theÂ confines of party based politics.Â

"Her knowledge ofÂ parliamentary procedures was amazing. We learnt a lot from her, " Uniyal said .Â Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly, Hridayesh, was an MLA from Haldwani. PTI