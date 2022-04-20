Uttarakhand CM Condoles Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Dehradun (The Hawk): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has condoled the death of TV Actor and Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. The CM said that Sushant had carved a niche for himself in the film world through his strong acting skills. Sushant's film had also been shot in Uttarakhand. He has said that Sushant's death is an irreparable loss to the whole nation. The CM has prayed to the almighty to provide solace to the departed soul.







