Uttarakhand CM buys piece of land in Gairsain

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has bought a piece of land in Gairsain, the summer capital of the state.

"On the sacred occasion of Independence Day, I formally became a land owner in Gairsain," Rawat tweeted on Sunday, a day after hoisting the national flag at the Vidhan Sabha in Gairsain.

Giving a big message on reverse migration, Rawat said people''s representatives will have to show the way by starting a reverse migration themselves.

"Gairsain represents the aspirations of people. It lives in the heart of every citizen of Uttarakhand. The aspirations of people are of paramount importance in a democracy. The road to the all-round development of Uttarakhand goes through Gairsain. People''s representatives will have to lead by example by starting a reverse migration themselves," he said.

"A reverse migration alone will change the economic landscape of the hills," Rawat said in a series of tweets.

An official at the Chief Minister''s Office (CMO) here said Rawat bought a piece of land at Gairsain on Saturday and he plans to build a house there in future.

The chief minister also appealed to people to reconnect with their roots.

"On the holy occasion of Ghee Sankranti, I appeal to you all with folded hands to make a move towards your villages. I expect you to respond to my appeal and unlock the doors of your broken homes in the villages and look after those," he said.

The state government is working sincerely to change the old mindset and achieve development through the route of self-employment, Rawat said.

"Creation of self-employment opportunities will help re-populate the hills," he said.

"I know there will be problems initially as the path is not straight, but I assure you that with the support of the Modi government and the hard work of the state government, our efforts will bear fruit in a few years," the chief minister added. PTI