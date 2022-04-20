Uttarakhand CM Asks Officials To Increase COVID-19 Testings

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday asked officials to rapidly increase COVID-19 testings.

He said that adequate stock of essential materials related to COVID-19 should be kept in view of the monsoon season, the safety of the frontline workers should be taken care of.

Reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state, Rawat instructed officials to ensure that work in industrial institutions is not affected and the surveillance system is strengthened to prevent the spread of infection.

He also directed Intelligence, LIU and Information Department officials to take strict action against those spreading false rumours on social media. "Strict action should be taken against such people who are moving within the state and giving any wrong information or hiding the truth. People who are coming from high-risk areas should be tested," the Chief Minister said.

On the complaint regarding lack of coordination of staff at Haldwani Medical College, Rawat asked Kumaon Commissioner Arvind Singh Hyanki to take the responsibility himself. The Chief Minister said that strict action should be taken against officials who are negligent towards work.

He said that effective control of COVID-19 and necessary resources and better facilities should be provided in COVID-19 Care Centres. Meanwhile, Garhwal Commissioner Ravinath Raman said that regular monitoring is needed at the state border and complete information of people coming into the state for official and personal purposes should be recorded. —ANI