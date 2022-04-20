Uttarakhand CM Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 1 Lakh For Kin Of COVID-19 Casualties

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 lakh for the kin of those who die due to Covid-19 in the state.

The Chief Minister instructed people in the containment zone to follow the guidelines and take extra precautionary measures.

"On the death of the corona patient in Uttarakhand, the dependent will be given a sum of Rs 1 lakh. People should be constantly aware of the necessity of masks and social distancing, even outside the containment zone, strict action should be taken on those who do not follow them, special attention should be paid to field surveillance," Chief Minister said in a virtual meeting with state officials.

With 60 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Uttrakhand on Thursday, the total count of cases has reached 1,145.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh asked to increase COVID-19 testing and pay special attention to contact tracing.

The Chief Minister said that Dehradun will be completely closed on every Saturday and Sunday to carry out the sanitisation work in order to contain the further spread of COVID-19.

The CM also instructed officials to conduct surprise checks on those who have been home-quarantined to ensure that they are following all the norms. In addition to this, he said that special attention should be paid to quarantine facilities in villages and the village heads should be given sufficient funds.

Meanwhile, State's Director General, Law and Order, Ashok Kumar said 1,653 cases have been registered in violation of social distancing so far in the state, 4,725 for not wearing masks, 483 for not following quarantine. —ANI