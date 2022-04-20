Uttarakhand CM, Acharya Balkrishna Hold Meeting For Advancement Of Agriculture

Dehradun: A meeting was held on Saturday at the CM Residence under the Presidentship of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat along with Acharya Balkrishna and officials of the Agriculture Department. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that many people have come back to Uttarakhand in view of the Coronavirus epidemic. The Agricultural sector can play an important role in providing employment to the people. The speciality of Uttarakhand is its biodiversity. The agricultural sector can avail of its benefit. He said that traditional farming is a gift from our ancestors who had gained traditional knowledge. There is need to amalgamate the traditional knowledge with modern agricultural techniques. The CM said that there was need to develop agriculture with commercial approach. The farmers would have to choose crops according to need. The farmers can grow Giloy, Mulethi, Hing, Ginger, Turmeric and Lemon. There is need to develop cluster based approach so that better prices can be received. Acharya Balkrishna said that Patanjali would provide all possible help in doubling the income of the farmers. Those present on the occasion were CM's Industrial Advisor Doctor KS Panwar, Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash, Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram and departmental officials.











