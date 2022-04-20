    Menu
    Uttarakhand CM's Physician Tests Positive For COVID-19

    April20/ 2022


    Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's physician Dr NS Bisht tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

    State health secretary Amit Negi told ANI that after Dr Bisht's report, the concerned authorities are conducting contact-tracing.

    Yesterday, four doctors along with 17 medical staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in Doon Hospital. According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand has reported 2,177 cases including 718 active cases, 1,433 recoveries and 26 deaths so far. —ANI

