Uttarakhand Chief Secy issues directions on PPE, construction works slated to begin from April 20

Dehradun: In the wake of lockdown enforced due to coronavirus outbreak, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh urged the District Magistrates (DMs) to purchase Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits through Directorate General of Health Services as per their requirements.

"The District Magistrates will no longer purchase PPE kits at their level. Instead, they will have to send their requirements to the Directorate General of Health Services, who will then send the requirements, to the central government. The central government will provide high-quality PPE kits to the DMs," Singh said during a meeting with DMs, Superintendents of Police and Chief Medical Officers of all districts through video conferencing.

He also said, "The COVID-19 tests should be done as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)."

"Besides, ensure that the Arogya Setu App is installed in mobile phones of all coronavirus positive persons," the Chief Secretary added.

Singh also directed the officials to make necessary preparations for the permissible works that will be opened after April 20 as per the guidelines of the central government.

On this, Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash said that while necessary construction works could begin from April 20, especially those which are already in the state of completion, "the construction managers will have to ensure social distance and sanitation are being maintained at all times." (ANI)



