Uttarakhand Chief Secy Directs Officials To Arrange GPS-Based Wristbands For Mountaineers, Trekkers

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu on Thursday held a review meeting of the tourism department and directed the officials to arrange GPS-based wristbands for the mountaineers and trekkers.Sandhu said that other necessary arrangements should also be done to ensure the safety of climbers and trekkers.The Chief Secretary said that Chardham Yatra is seasonal in the state, but there is wide scope for off-season tourism as well."To promote tourism, work should be done on connectivity first and the construction of helipads and heliports should be done at the earliest," he said. Facilities of water and toilets and others should be made available at every 20-30 kilometres on the travel routes so that the passengers and the general public do not face any problem, he added.The Chief Secretary said that a citizen-friendly and easy to use app and website should be prepared so that the people can get every information on the phone.The Chief Secretary directed the officers to focus on marketing and publicity as well. —ANI