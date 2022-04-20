Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Issues New Guidelines For Salons, Government And Private Offices

Dehradun (The Hawk): Due to rising cases of Coronavirus, the state government has made changes in the guidelines that it had issued earlier. The government has appointed Nodal Officers for coordination between various organizations and agencies for checking the spread of Coronavirus at the work place. The government and private offices would have to appoint Liaison Officers who would ensure that all the employees are given training for prevention of COVID- 19. The state government has made it compulsory for providing proper safety arrangements as Thermal scanning, hand sanitization and shops sanitization in in Barber shops, Spas and Salons. This is being done to stop community spread of Coronavirus. The amendments have been made in the central government's guidelines of 4 June. The new guidelines have been issued by Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh. As per the new SOP, the Municipal Commissioner, Chief Health Officer would be the Additional Nodal Officers. The CMOs of all the districts have been made the Nodal Officers.







