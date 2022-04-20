Uttarakhand Chief Secretary asks officials to ensure implementation of new lockdown guidelines

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh has directed state officials to ensure proper implementation of new lockdown guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

"The state government should ensure that during the extended lockdown period from May 4, the business and commercial establishments operate only between 7 am and 4 pm," Singh wrote.

"Central government offices, banks and private establishments should be operational between 10 am and 4 pm. Social distancing and cleanliness should be maintained in the offices," he added.

He pointed out that Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has declared that the Haridwar district is a red zone, Dehradun and Nainital districts are orange zones and the rest of the districts are classified under the green zone.

Singh further directed the district magistrates to ensure that no non-essential activities are permitted from 4 pm to 7 am in the extended lockdown period.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1, issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4. (ANI)