Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Asks For List Of Officers Who Failed To Submit Property Details

Dehradun: Uttarakhand chief secretary Utpal Kumar has directed that the list of IAS officers who failed to submit the details of their property to the state government by January 31 be given to the Vigilance Department by the end of this month, an official spokesman said today.

In a letter addressed to additional chief secretary of environment department, principal secretary of department of personnel and training and principal secretary of home department, Kumar said that it was mandatory to file the details by January 31. In a set of directions, Kumar said that the list of officers who have failed to submit the details by the above mentioned period must be given to the Vigilance Department by March 31, the official said.