Uttarakhand Chief Minister dedicates 73 ICUs, medical equipment to hospitals

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday dedicated 73 ICUs, 46 ventilators and 21 BiPAP machines to eight districts in the state and to Doon Medical College.

The Chief Minister dedicated these facilities and machines through video conferencing.

Rawat informed that in the year 2017, there were only three medical colleges, 62 ICUs, 37 ventilators and four BiPAP machines. Now there are 251 ICUs, 113 ventilators, 33 BiPAP machines.

According to Uttarakhand Chief Ministers' Office (CMO), the Chief Minister informed that in the coming four months, money has been arranged for securing 525 ICUs, 363 ventilators, and 52 BIPAP machines in the state.

There are ICUS in 11 districts now and in the coming week, the districts of Almora and Bageshwar will also have ICUs, he said.

"For COVID-19 positive patients, 753 isolation beds are arranged in government hospitals and 856 in private hospitals. For suspected COVID-19 positive persons, 745 isolation beds in government hospitals and 2,450 beds in private hospitals have been arranged," he added. (ANI)