Uttarakhand Chief Minister Asked To Vacate Delhi Bungalow

New Delhi (PTI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat was today directed by a special court to vacate his government bungalow at 9 Teen Murti Lane in New Delhi by December 27.

District judge Amar Nath did not accept Mr Rawat's plea seeking a stay on an eviction order passed by the Centre, asking him to vacate his type-VII bungalow where he was staying before becoming the chief minister.

He approached the court after he was given an alternative accommodation at Rouse Avenue, saying it was not fit for residing as it was in a dilapidated condition. However, when the matter came up for hearing, the Centre said since Mr Rawat was not willing to shift to Rouse Avenue, he has been given another option at Purana Quila Road under the state quota which was not opposed by him.

Taking note of the Centre's submission, the court said, "The appellant (Mr Rawat) shall vacate the subject premises (Teen Murti Marg residence) on or before December 27 positively subject to the satisfying the conditions with regard to the newly-allotted bungalow at Purana Quila Road such as the newly-alloted accommodation under the state quota..."

Noting Mr Rawat's earlier submission that the guesthouse available with the state government at Uttarakhand Niwas has been declared abandoned and was under the demolition scheme, the court said he may retain the new accommodation till the time he is the chief minister or the construction of Uttarakhand Bhawan, "whichever is earlier". "... In any case of failure to hand over the actual physical possession of the subject premises by December 27, the respondent (Union of India) shall be entitled to get possession by use of force as may be necessary," it said.

Mr Rawat had approached the court seeking stay on the government's order directing him to the vacate type-VII bungalow at Teen Murti Marg, which was alloted to him in the capacity of Union minister in 2009.

However, after the 15th Lok Sabha dissolved, he was allowed to retain the residence for two years under the state quota till June 1, 2016.

Later, he was asked to vacate that bungalow as it was cancelled due to expiry of the tentetion period. To replace that, he was given a residence at Rouse Avenue, which was not fit for residing as it was in a dilapidated condition, the petitioner said. During the hearing, the resident commissioner informed the court that Mr Rawat has been allotted a new accommodation on the Purana Quila Road under the state quota. —PTI