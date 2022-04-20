Uttarakhand Chapter Of FICCI FLO Organizes Webinar On Wholesome Stress Reduction And Wellness Through Ayurveda And Yoga

Dehradun: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Uttarakhand chapter of FICCI FLO in collaboration with Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of Uttarakhand and Trikon Society organized a webinar on Wholesome-Stress Reduction and Wellness through Ayurveda and Yoga. The Guest speaker was Dr. Yogi Amrit Raj, a fourth-generation, award-winning Ayurvedic doctor and certified 200/500 hour yoga teacher from Yoga Alliance, USA.

The webinar emphasized on the wellbeing of mind, body and soul for healthy living. Various exercises were taught for curbing shoulder pain while sitting in the office, stress management and stronger will power. The benefits of various herbs to boost the immunity to fight Corona virus were also highlighted during the informative session.

Commenting on the occasion, Mrs. Kiran Bhatt Toradia,Chairperson, FICCI FLO,Uttarakhand Chapter said," For us in India,respect for nature is an integral part of spiritualism. We treat nature's bounties as sacred. Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action;restrain and fulfilment;harmony between man and nature and holistic approach to health and well being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness,it can help us in dealing with the climate change and betterment of our well being. Let us work together in adopting International Yoga Day. "

"I wish everyone a happy and healthy International Yoga Day. I urge everyone to adopt a healthy lifestyle and eat seasonal fruits and vegetables. Start your day early and do Pranayam to have a stress free day. It is high time that we start focusing on our mind and body for a healthy living", said Dr. Yoga Amrit Raj.

Dr Madhavi Goswami, Registrar Uttarakhand Ayurved University said, " Yoga is a simple tool to gain peace of mind, self-control, tolerance and good health in today's fast-paced life. Yoga is an integral part of Ayurveda. It provides physical, mental and spiritual strength. Yoga can be very beneficial for women while they go through physical changes, menstrual problems, pregnancy and menopause, if practiced with proper guidance. In the present COVID-19 pandemic , it is very important to practice Pranayam, Anulom-vilom, Kapalbhati and Yoga processes related to respiratory system. It will definitely help us win the fight against this pandemic."

The webinar was attended by more than 100 participants. Vedh Jasmine Sehgal was the moderator of the session . Mrs. Kiran Bhatt Todaria, Chairperson, FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter, Ms. Komal Batra, Sr. Vice Chairperson, FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter, Dr Neha Sharma, Vice Chairperson, FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter, Mrs. Tripti Behl, Secretary, FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter, Mrs. Ruchi Jain , Treasurer, FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter, Mrs. Charu Chauhan,Jt.Treasurer, FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter and others attended the webinar.