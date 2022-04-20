Uttarakhand Chapter Of FICCI FLO Organizes Face To Face With The Government

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Chapter of FICCI FLO organized a webinar on the various labour laws that can help enterprises during the COVID-19 distress. This webinar marks the beginning of the first series of FICCI FLO's face to face with the government. Dr. Harak Singh Rawat, Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Labour, Government of Uttarakhand was the Chief Guest. Ms. Sonia Garg, Director, Forace Group of Companies; Ms. Priyamvada Iyer, Director, Premier Nutraceuticals Pvt. Ltd were the panelists and Dr. Neha Sharma, Vice Chairperson, FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter was the Day Chair.

The interactive session emphasized on the various changes that have come in the industries during COVID-19 pandemic like the working shifts of the labourers might be extended so they can work more, women can work in night shifts safely, industries might not give bonuses to their employees until they make profits, etc. Also, 40% of Ayurvedic cosmetics are produced in the state of Uttarakhand. As it is connected to many developed states, Uttarakhand can do better in field of industrial development, benefits of being a hydro state can give is beneficial industrial development.

Commenting on the occasion Mrs. Kiran Bhatt Todaria, Chairperson, Uttarakhand Chapter of FICCI FLO said, "FICCI FLO is the voice of industries. Through this face to face series with the Government, we want our women entrepreneurs, who have been a integral part of the Indian industry workforce, should learn more about industries and labour laws. There is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women."

According to Dr. Harak Singh Rawat, Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Labour, Government of Uttarakhand, "Uttarakhand is one of the first state to implement the working of the industries 24×7 with proper safety measures so that the production is not hampered. We have ensured that the labourers are being paid for the over time. During COVID-19, the changes have been made in the labour laws keeping in mind the interest of the industries and labourers."

"Labour reforms have been initiated in the pre COVID-19 period and also during the COVID-19 phase to ensure protection to both industries and workers. It is the constant endeavour of the department to focus on balanced reforms", said Mr. Anil Petwal, Joint Labour Commissioner, Government of Uttarakhand.

Ms. Komal Batra, Sr. Vice Chairperson; Mrs. Tripti Behl, Secretary; Mrs. Ruchi Jain , Treasurer; Mrs. Charu Chauhan,Jt.Treasurer, and industry thought leaders from across the verticals attended the webinar.