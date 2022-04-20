Uttarakhand Cabinet Meeting: Fares Of Ordinary Buses Doubled

Dehradun (The Hawk):The meeting of the Uttarakhand Cabinet was held in Dehradun on Thursday under the presidentship of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The government has increased the fare of the buses in the time of the Corona menace. Apart from the city buses, the fare of the Deluxe and Volvo buses has also been increased. On Thursday, the government increased the bus fare after listening to the demands of the bus operators. The fare of the private buses and those of the Uttarakhand Transport department have been increased in four categories.



The fare of the ordinary buses till the distance of 30 Km has been doubled. The fare of the AC buses has been increased by one and a half times. The fare of the AC buses including Volvo have been tripled. The increased fare would be applicable till the COVID Act is in force.

Two new schemes have been included in the Chief Minister's Self Employment Scheme, which would provide employment to 50,000 youths. The street vendors would be provided loans on 2 percent interest subsidy. The cooperative department would provide loans for Motorcycle and taxi scheme.

The transport department has been asked to make the rules and manuals. The cooperative department would give loan of Rs 60,000 for this. The government has taken the decision that they would hold video conferencing of Uttarakhand CM with the CMs of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The Uttarakhand government would also provide bottled Ganga Jal to other states. The demand Taxi rules and manuals have been approved. The sub marketing policy of the food and Civil supplies department has been approved. The structure of the State Storage Department has been approved. The posts have been increased from 21 to 24. A 100 KLPD Ethanol Plant would be set up in Bajpur under the PPP Mode. The cabinet has approved allotment of land to KV Bhimtal. 25 hectares of land would be allotted. The Cabinet also authorized the Chief Minister for the Kumbh Mela construction works and all decisions would be taken by him.







