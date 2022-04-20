Uttarakhand cabinet expansion to take place at 5 pm today

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Newly-appointed Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat will expand his state cabinet on Friday with 11 ministers taking oath at 5 pm, as per Raj Bhavan.

"Cabinet expansion will be done and 11 ministers will take oath this afternoon once we get names from Delhi (central leadership)," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state in-charge Dushyant Gautam told ANI.

The BJP leader also said that the Parliamentary Board is discussing the names of the minister there and will then send those names which will be included in the cabinet.

On Wednesday, Tirath Singh, BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal, took oath as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister. He replaced Trivendra Singh, who had stepped down from the post on Tuesday.

Trivendra Singh's resignation had come after Dushyant Gautam and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh, had submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership, detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party.

Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to take place next year. (ANI)