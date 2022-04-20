Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves On Demand Taxi Rules And Manuals

Dehradun (The Hawk): No person or agency would be able to ply online taxis without license in Uttarakhand. The transport department has made the rules and manuals of the online taxis 2020 for running these services.



License has been made mandatory for online cab booking in the state. No person can function as aggregator till he or she has obtained the license. Online agents and web based applications have come under the ambit of these manuals. The charge for obtaining license or renewal is Rs 5000. The bank guarantee of Rs 10 lakhs for five and a half years would have to be given. The bank guarantee would be seized if the rules are not followed. The description of the journey from the start to the end would have to be provided through receipt and E Mail. The agencies would have to run call centre for the customers and drivers. The rules have laid thrust on safety. The agency would verify the antecedents of the driver. The driver cannot refuse giving services to ill persons. If the passenger suffers heart or brain stroke then the driver would take him or her to hospital.







