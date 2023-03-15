Uttarakhand Budget 2023: Rs 1,000 Cr For Joshimath; Rs 101 Cr For Dehradun Metro Rail

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday presented its Budget for 2023-24 worth Rs 76,592 crore. The budget document was presented by Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal in the state legislative assembly.

Among major announcements, the state government proposed a monetary allocation worth Rs 1,000 crore for any rescue operations in Joshimath and other land subsistence-prone areas.

Rs 101 crore has been made available for metro service in the state capital city Dehradun.

About Rs 40 crore has been allocated for Chief Minister Swarojgar Yojana for 2023-24.

On Tuesday, the Uttarakhand government presented its Economic Survey Report for 2022 -23 in the Assembly.

In the economic survey report prepared by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, the details of the progress of various departments along with the statistics related to the economy of the state were provided.

The annual document is prepared every year and presented in the Budget Session before the State Legislature.

Accordingly, the state's per capita income (provisional) in the year 2020-21 has been estimated at Rs 185,761, while in the year 2021-22 it is estimated at Rs 205,840. —ANI