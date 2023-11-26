Dehradun (The Hawk): Clouds may gather across Uttarakhand, including districts like Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli, starting today. The meteorological department issued a yellow alert for heavy rain and snowfall in these areas on Sunday and Monday. Conversely, the plains are expected to remain clear; Dehradun witnessed sunny weather on Saturday, with no significant change in temperature. The maximum temperature remains above average, and currently, there's no sign of biting cold."
Uttarakhand Braces for Weather Shift, Warns of Rain and Snowfall
Pankaj Sharma
November26/ 2023Last Updated:
