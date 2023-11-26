Uttarakhand Braces for Weather Shift, Warns of Rain and Snowfall

Uttarakhand braces for changing weather patterns with a yellow alert issued for heavy rain and snowfall in districts like Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli, while Dehradun experiences clear skies and above-average temperatures.

Dehradun (The Hawk): Clouds may gather across Uttarakhand, including districts like Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli, starting today. The meteorological department issued a yellow alert for heavy rain and snowfall in these areas on Sunday and Monday. Conversely, the plains are expected to remain clear; Dehradun witnessed sunny weather on Saturday, with no significant change in temperature. The maximum temperature remains above average, and currently, there's no sign of biting cold."