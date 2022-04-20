Uttarakhand Board To Announce Class 10, 12 Results May-End

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education is to announce the Class 10 and 12 examination results by the end of May, an official said on Wednesday.

All the 20 evaluation centres of the board have completed checking of examination answer sheets and audit of the copies checked was underway, the official added.

The high school and Intermediate examinations were held from March 17 and concluded on April 10.

Evaluation of answer sheets began on April 17 and continued till May 2.

An Uttarakhand Board of School Education official said the evaluation had been completed within the fixed timeline.