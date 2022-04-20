Uttarakhand Board Exams From Monday, Preparations Finalized

Dehradun (The Hawk): The exams of the Uttarakhand board would be held from Monday for which the examination centres are being prepared. No exams would be held for the students in the containment zones. These students would be able to write the exams later on. The preparations are being finalized in the examination centres in Dehradun. In the examination centres, the table are being set up with distance of 2 metres between them. Chief Education Officer Asha Rani Painuly held online meeting in relation to the board exam preparations on Friday. Painuly said that wearing of masks would be compulsory. Arrangement of soap would be made at all the examination centres. If any student shows higher temperature in thermal screening then he or she would be made to write the exams in a separate room. The CEO has asked the officials to follow all the guidelines issued by the government.











