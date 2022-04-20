Uttarakhand Board Class X Exam Results 2015 declared

Dehradun: The Uttaranchal board class 10th results 2015 have been declared by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education at 11:30 am on Tuesday. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is also known as the Uttarakhand Vidhyalayee Shiksha Parishad (Ramnagar � Nainital). The UBSE announces the Uttarakhand Board Results 2015 from its Ramnagar office every year. The UBSE works under the umbrella of Directorate of School Education. The Uttarakhand Board conducts higher secondary and senior secondary board examination every year in March�April. Students can access websites ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in to check their results. We wish students all the best!