New Delhi: As Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat met top BJP leaders in Delhi amid speculation of revolt against him by state party MLAs, Uttarakhand BJP MLA Munna Singh Chauhan dismissed the rumours of "unhappiness over the CM", and said that Trivendra Singh Rawat continues to be the Chief Minister. Chauhan also clarified that there is no official legislature party meeting called for tomorrow.

—ANI