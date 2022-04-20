Uttarakhand BJP Demands Probe Into 'Irregularities' In Voters' List

Dehradun: Alleging irregularities in the voters' list for the just-concluded civic body polls in Uttarakhand, the ruling BJP Monday demanded a high level probe and asked the state election commission to punish officials responsible.

"We demand a high-level probe into the irregularities in the voters' list," Pradesh BJP president Ajay Bhatt said in a statement, adding that officials and employees responsible should be identified and punished.

Alleging that names of a large number of eligible voters, including BJP supporters, were missing from the list, Bhatt said the matter was serious and called for a high level probe.

Drawing the attention of the state election commissioner to the alleged irregularities, the BJP leader said many people could not exercise their right to vote.

In some instances, names were wrongly printed in the list, while in others, names of ineligible voters figured, Bhatt said. "It is not acceptable. BJP has suffered due to these irregularities. 2019 Lok Sabha polls are approaching. More caution should be maintained regarding the voters' list," he said.

Urban local body polls were held in Uttarakhand on Sunday with nearly 70 per cent of the electorate casting their votes.