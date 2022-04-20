Uttarakhand BJP chief calls Leader of Opposition 'Budhiya'

Haldwani / Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat during a party event on January 05 made an inappropriate comment on Congress leader, and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Indira Hridayesh, and had called her "budhiya". Bansidhar Bhagat said, "Our Leader of Opposition said - 'several MLAs are in touch with me'. Arre budhiya, tujhse kyun sampark karenge (Why will they contact an old lady?) Reacting on the comments made, Indira Hridayesh said that she is deeply hurt and demanded an apology. Indira Hridayesh said, "I have heard the hurtful language used against me. As the president of the BJP's state unit, he is a representative of the party itself. I am deeply hurt and want the matter to be taken cognisance of, and an apology issued."

—ANI