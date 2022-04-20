Uttarakhand BJP Chief Bansidhar Bhagat Tests Covid-19 Positive

Dehradun: Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat on Saturday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Bhagat himself announced his test result and asked all those who came in contact with him last week to undergo Covid-19 testing.

Uttarakhand BJP vice-president Devendra Bhasin said Bhagat's treatment has begun. He also wished the state party chief a speedy recovery.

"I was tested for corona on Friday and my test report has come positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me last week to undergo a corona test, " Bhagat said in a tweet. "I hope I will be back soon with your blessings and good wishes," he said. Bhasin said the state BJP headquarters here has been closed for two days.

The party office here will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday during which it will be fully sanitised, he said, adding it will reopen on Monday.