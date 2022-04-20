Uttarakhand BJP's Executive Meet To Be Held In Nainital

Dehradun: The state executive meeting of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be held on April 23-24 in Nainital, a party leader announced on Monday.

The meeting, which is the first after the party stormed to power in the hill state, winning 57 of the 70 seats in the state assembly, will discuss among other things, the works undertaken by the month-old government headed by Trivendra Singh Rawat. The meeting will be attended by top BJP leaders of the state, senior office bearers and ministers of the state government.

"It has been decided that we will, as a whole party unit, take to the people whatever work has been done by our government and reach out to the people," the party leader said.

Other than a host of new initiatives, the state government has ordered a probe into a road project and suspended six officials in the past one week.